Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to respond Wednesday to developments related to the Keystone XL pipeline after TC Energy, the company behind the project, announced it has suspended work in anticipation of incoming U.S. President Joe Biden revoking its permit.

Kenney is scheduled to speak at 2:30 p.m. in Calgary. CTV Calgary will livestream his comments.

Biden's Day 1 plans reportedly included moving to revoke a presidential permit for the $8 billion pipeline.

The 2,735-kilometre (1,700-mile) pipeline would carry roughly 800,000 barrels of oil a day from Alberta to the Texas Gulf Coast, passing through Montana, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas and Oklahoma.

On Monday, Kenney urged Biden to reconsider his reported decision, repeatedly reminding him that Canada is the United States’ top trade partner as well as the safest option to transport energy responsibly.