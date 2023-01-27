Premier says more money for Winnipeg Transit coming in budget

There are hints the municipal funding freeze imposed by the former Pallister Government could be thawing.

At a news conference at Winnipeg City Hall on Friday, Premier Heather Stefanson said there would be more money for transit in Winnipeg in the spring provincial budget.

Stefanson was asked if this meant the operating funding freeze would be ending.

The premier said she is very optimistic there will be great news in the budget for Winnipeg and all municipalities.

“So stay tuned and I look forward to seeing you all at the budget,” said Stefanson.

The province ended a 50-50 cost sharing funding deal for transit in 2017.

Gillingham says the city is facing financial pressures, including a drop in transit ridership during the pandemic and snow clearing.

“Indications from the Premier today of good news for the City of Winnipeg , you know, an increase to funding is certainly welcome,” said Gillingham

Stefanson was at Winnipeg City Hall to outline $850 million of spending which included $40 million for Centreport.

Most of the funding has been previously accounted for including $200 million for inflation cheques announced Thursday.

The rest of the money is earmarked for hospitals, Pharmacare, municipal sewer and water projects, and costs to settle Ukrainians.