Premier Scott Moe faces vote on leadership during Saskatchewan Party convention
Staff
The Canadian Press
Premier Scott Moe is facing a leadership review today at the Saskatchewan Party's convention in Saskatoon.
The convention is held every two years and it's customary at that time to have the members vote on a leadership review.
Moe says he will humbly ask for the support of the attendees at the convention.
Before the vote, he says he will deliver a speech to members that will focus on the economy and COVID-19.
Saskatchewan's health-care system has been overwhelmed due to a fourth wave of COVID-19.
The convention is taking place in person, but events have been scaled down because of the pandemic.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 6, 2021.
