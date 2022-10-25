Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arena

Premier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new "world class event centre arena" and the time to commence with the project is "now."

Smith defined her pro-event centre stance in a letter to Mayor Jyoti Gondek, Coun. Sonya Sharp and John Bean, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation (CSEC) chairman, sent Tuesday.

"Given the critical cultural and economic import of this project to Calgary and the province, I would like to identify potential ways that our government can assist the city and CSEC in achieving a successful outcome for this initiative."

The premier says she has designated Ric McIver, Calgary-Hays MLA, to be the provincial representative for the project and has asked him to reach out to both city and CSEC officials for feedback on how the province can assist.

Smith's letter did not include any mention of a funding commitment from the province to the project.

Smith says she gave the mayor’s office a heads up that the letter was coming, something that caught the mayor off guard.

"It's a good first step," said Jyoti Gondek.

"This letter is a surprise to me, but I'm happy to see that the province is interested in taking part. Right now, there's no money on the table, but I would assume there would have to be, otherwise, I don't know why we would have a liaison with the province."

It's time, Calgary!



The economic benefits of a new arena and events centre are substantial! Not to mention, we all want to see a playoff Battle of Alberta between the @calgaryflames and @EdmontonOilers in a new rink!



Let's move forward on this. Share if you agree��#yyc #abpoli pic.twitter.com/O1JXTBqvWr

Sharp says details still need to be ironed out on what the province’s role will be.

"We'll also have to bring them up to speed on what the mandate of the event center committee is, so that we all know our role and responsibility in moving this project forward," she said.

One sports economist says he believes Smith is being political and not economical.

"The province has absolutely no business being involved in a commercial transaction between a private group of billionaires and the City of Calgary," said Moshe Lander from Concordia University

"It's not just that it's one too many cooks, it's that it's an unwanted chef showing up at the door of the kitchen saying, 'I've been appointed to now come in and supervise your cooking.' It's wrong on so many different levels."

In 2012, Smith campaigned as Wildrose leader against provincial dollars for the new Edmonton arena, now known as Rogers Place.

She has yet to commit now as premier, if provincial dollars will help see this deal completed and not fall apart like the last one.

"There are some things that we can do to be able to assist them in getting to the finish line," said Smith.

"I think it's important not only for Calgarians, but for the province. We have two professional sports teams, we're all very proud of them. We want to make sure that the Flames have a home that is just as glorious as the one up in Edmonton with Rogers Place."

In April 2021, Smith was named as president of the Alberta Enterprise Group, who sees Murray Edwards, owner of the Calgary Flames on its board.

Lander says Smith’s connections to Calgary and Edwards is what could have sparked this initiative.

"Is she doing this as an act of charity or is she doing this as an act of quid-pro-quo arrangement?" he posed.

"I’m not suggesting that there’s any sort of illegalities going on."

UCP MLA for Calgary Hays Ric McIver says the province does not plan to stand on anyone's toes, but will offer assistance if needed.

"We don't have a 'seat at the table,'" said McIver.

"I won't be part of the committee, I'll be a liaison. This isn't us Big Footing in, this is us offering a hand of friendship, (a) hand of support."

McIver says he understands the city is possibly looking for funding, but says its too early to commit to that, until discussions are had with all parties.

"Mayor Gondek wouldn't be much of a mayor if she didn't ask for money from the province," said McIver.

"I will be listening carefully and reporting back to and keeping in touch with the premier's office on what goes on. We'll be having constant evaluations."

The original agreement on an arena deal to replace the Saddledome dissolved in early January when CSEC walked away citing an unreasonable arrangement that would see the team bear the risk of future rising costs.

Earlier this month, city officials announced that an agreement had been reached with CSEC to begin formal negotations on the terms for a new event centre deal.

"Calgary needs a new world class event centre and arena, and the time to commence with this project is now."

- Premier Danielle Smith#yyc #abpoli #ableg pic.twitter.com/O7zzMApvV9