Premier Stefanson focuses on economic recovery from pandemic in first State of the Province

For the first time as premier, Heather Stefanson addressed Manitobans in her State of the Province.

Stefanson made the address during an event hosted by the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce in front of roughly 1,200 members of the province's business community, with a focus on recovering from the pandemic, both economically and socially.

"As we continue to work through the ongoing fiscal and public health challenges posed by COVID-19, we have developed an ambitious agenda to incent investment, foster job creation, improve education and training opportunities, all to facilitate economic growth, drive innovation and get our economy fully on track," Stefanson said.

She added that advancing reconciliation efforts and building a relationship of respect will also help the province's economic future.

Branching off of the COVID-19 pandemic, Stefanson also noted the health-care system needs help and that the surgical backlogs need to addressed.

She said she also wants to provide incentives to keep nursing graduates in Manitoba.

Stefanson made several references about helping to create new jobs in Manitoba, including green jobs through a new energy policy framework, and removing red tape in the mining sector to expand jobs for northern and First Nations communities.

She also addressed supportting small business growth and improving capital for Manitoba businesses.

Education was also a key focus for Stefanson who wants to improve the K to 12 education system and work with post-secondary institutions and employers to help improve Manitobans' skills.

She is also wanting to develop skill-training for market needs in areas like hospitality, trucking, manufacturing and nursing, and expand the Provincial Nominee Program to build a more diverse workforce.

Tourism was mentioned as she hopes to create a better future for northern Manitoba.

Lastly, the premier wants to listen to all Manitobans on how to best move the province forward.

"Manitoba's business leaders are the engine of our economy – the creators of jobs and prosperity for so many Manitobans,” she said.

“We have much to learn from their resilience and adaptability over the past 21 months and we are committed to working with the business community, economic development partners and all Manitobans to stimulate economic growth and ensure a strong economic recovery."