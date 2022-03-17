Premier Stefanson says comment about son's hockey game was 'misplaced'

Manitoba’s premier said her comment about her son’s hockey game directly after she was asked about a woman’s death was “misplaced.”

“First and foremost, my thoughts go out to Krystal Mousseau’s family as they grieve the loss of their loved one. I recognize the timing of my comment about my family was misplaced, and for that I sincerely apologize,” she said in a statement.

The comments were made earlier this week at the Manitoba Legislature when NDP Leader Wab Kinew brought up the death of Krystal Mousseau.

Mousseau died in May 2021 after an attempt to transport her out of the province from a Brandon ICU. CTV News Winnipeg reported that the NDP had called for an inquest into her death.

“We now know that the government will not call an inquest into her death,” Kinew said at the legislature on Tuesday.

He said that new information has come to light from the critical incident investigation into her death.

Kinew said the company the province contracted to transport Mousseau used staff that did not have the proper training and used vehicles that did not have the proper equipment to care for ICU patients.

“Does the premier agree that a team transporting ICU patients should have the necessary training and equipment to do so safely?” Kinew asked Premier Heather Stefanson.

In her response, Stefanson said before she got to Kinew's question, she wanted to say that sometimes “we need to remember that we need to take time to celebrate our kids.”

Stefanson went on to say she had a proud moment the night before when she was at her son’s high school hockey game.

“They defeated the Westwood Warriors to become the Manitoba provincial high school hockey champions,” the premier said.

Stefanson said she wanted to congratulate her son, his team members, and his coach.

“It’s an exciting day for our family and just thank you for the opportunity for letting me say a few words about that,” she said.

Just as it seemed Stefanson was about to address Kinew’s question, the speaker of the house said her time had expired.

This exchange prompted many people to take to the internet to criticize Stefanson’s response with people describing it as shocking, frightening, and out of touch.

Speaking to reporters outside of Question Period, Kinew repeated a call for the chief medical examiner to call an inquest into Mousseau's death.

During scrums on Wednesday, Stefanson said what happened to Mousseau was "horrific" and her heart goes out to the family. She said if Kinew has information that could help the province determine what happened, he should share it.