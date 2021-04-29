Premier takes heat from both sides of COVID-19 debate as #FireKenney trends

While attempting to combat spiking COVID-19 cases and plummeting approval polling - Alberta’s premier faced more waves of criticism for his new moves Thursday.

Jason Kenney tweaked coronavirus restrictions in a live-streamed announcement that was delayed by an hour and then started several minutes late.

“All I can say is that I don't want to be standing here two weeks from now, having to bring in something like a hard lockdown on Alberta…because people don't respond to this call,” Kenney said of the changes, mostly affecting schools and indoor fitness.

READ MORE: Alberta reports more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases, more restrictions for hot spots

The announcement was loudly criticized on Twitter where #FireKenney trended across Canada. Much of the reaction there was that the premier isn’t doing enough to stem the rising tide.

“Albertans have every right to be frustrated, confused and angry," NDP Leader Rachel Notley tweeted. "Today's befuddling announcement is further evidence of a weak and ineffective leader who contradicts himself, ignores advice, makes excuses and blames others. Jason Kenney has lost the trust of Albertans.”

The mood was also harsh on Facebook, where the livestream post attracted thousands of angry comments and reactions. Many expressed frustration about the restrictions already in place.

“We’ve been buckled down too long and people are breaking the rules for their mental health,” Sharyl Jans wrote.

“Don’t worry guys. He said we’re going to have the best summer ever and Jason Kenney never lies,” commenter Kristina Beena wrote in one of the more popular responses.

Reporters pressed Kenney on his change of tune from Wednesday in which he said, “the notion that there’s a direct linear relationship between the restrictions and viral spread is not the experience of this pandemic.”

Kenney has always said he aims to impose the fewest restrictions needed to “protect lives and livelihoods.”

He reiterated his disdain for “hard lockdowns” and said he didn’t think a “COVID zero” goal was the most effective strategy.

“Our policy will not be governed by a foolish kind of consistency, it'll be governed by principles and our goals. Control the spread, avoid large scale preventable deaths to protect the healthcare system and minimize the negative impact on our broader society,” Kenney said in an attempt to clarify his earlier remarks.

KENNEY IS IN POLITICAL TROUBLE: POLITICAL SCIENCE PROFESSOR

The online criticism Kenney faces has been backed up by unflattering polling numbers and a large chunk of his caucus openly criticizing his decisions on restrictions.

“I think #FireKenney is trending everyday on Twitter in Alberta, and I don’t know if that’s coming from people within the NDP or from people in his own caucus,” Mount Royal Political Science Professor Duane Bratt said in an interview with CTV News Edmonton Thursday night.

Bratt believes Albertans are right to be confused and frustrated by the government’s unsteady message.

“Yesterday he was adamant against lockdowns and even the suggestion of tightening restrictions. And then today he reversed that, so who knows what tomorrow will bring?” he said.

Edmonton Mayor Don Iveson was also not impressed by the government’s uneven approach.

“I’m disappointed that these restrictions do not apply to all of the municipalities in the Edmonton metropolitan region. I’ve pushed, and will continue to push, for an Edmonton metro region approach to restrictions, because COVID-19 doesn’t respect municipal borders,” Iveson tweeted.

Former Deputy Premier, and outspoken Kenney critic, Thomas Lukaszuk put it more directly on Twitter Wednesday night, referring to when he told former premier Alison Redford it was time to step down.

“For a second time in my life, I find myself having to say ‘You must resign, Premier,’” Lukaszuk wrote of Kenney’s situation.

Bratt thinks Kenney can still recover, but he noted many conservatives are openly talking about a new leader.

“Based on the way things are now (he’s okay.) But what happens if things get worse? He’s got trouble from outside the party…but he’s also got problems in his party,” Bratt remarked, adding vaccines and economic recovery will be the keys to Kenney staying in office.

A request for further comment from CTV News Edmonton to the premier's office was not responded to.