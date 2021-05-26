Premier to announce plans for Alberta's summer reopening, easing of restrictions

Albertans will soon know the province's plan for easing restrictions that were brought in to 'stop the spike' of COVID-19 cases.

Premier Jason Kenney will unveil Alberta's path forward so families and business can begin to plan for the summer.

The announcement, which is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m., will be aired live on CTV Calgary and online here.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro and Jobs, Economy and Innovation Minister Doug Schweitzer are also slated to speak.

Kenney has publicly stated he supports Saskatchewan's recent announced reopening plan that tied loosening public health measures with the province's vaccination rate.

British Columbia has also begun the first of its four-step strategy for reopening the economy and now permits small indoor gatherings of up to five people.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as reopening details emerge.