Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister will give an update on the support programs for Manitoba businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic Tuesday morning.

The premier is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 11 a.m. at the Manitoba Legislative Building. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream the event.

The update comes two months after Code Red restrictions were implemented across Manitoba, prompting non-essential businesses to be closed. Stores that remained open are only allowed to sell essential items.

The province announced several supports to help impacted business owners, including the Manitoba Bridge Grant, which provides $5,000 to eligible small and medium-sized businesses and organizations that had to close. The money would not have to be paid back.

At the time of the announcement, the province said if the restrictions were extended in 2021, another $5,000 payment would be handed out to eligible businesses.

The current restrictions were extended two weeks, and are set to expire on Jan. 22.

This is a developing story. More details to come.