Premiers congratulate Stefanson on PC leadership win

Premiers across Canada are congratulating Heather Stefanson on winning Manitoba’s Progressive Conservative leadership race over the weekend.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe tweeted a congratulatory message to the premier-designate, saying he is looking forward to working alongside Stefanson as a provincial neighbour and through the Council of the Federation.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney tweeted that Stefanson will be a strong voice for Manitoba, adding that he’s looking forward to growing their economies as strong Western Canadian partners.

Other premiers that posted congratulatory messages to Stefanson include B.C. Premier John Horgan, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Quebec’s François Legault.

Stefanson is set to become Manitoba’s first female premier after beating former MP Shelly Glover by about 400 votes.

Glover has not yet conceded in the race.