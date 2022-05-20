Preparations begin for next phase of $27-million Cabana Road corridor upgrades

Preliminary work is beginning on the next phase of the $27-million Cabana Road construction project.

Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Enwin CEO Helga Reidel and Ward 1 councillor Fred Francis announced details Friday for the fourth phase of the project to modernize Cabana Road West from Dougall Avenue to Highway 3.

Phase 4, which begins at Dominion Boulevard and stretches to Highway 3, is in its preliminary stages and includes about $14 million in improvements.

“By investing in reliable road infrastructure like this project along Cabana Road, we are delivering results that will help ensure our economy thrives and residents can access safe and efficient transportation to meet current and future needs,” said Dilkens.

Phase 4 includes the expansion of the road from two to four lanes; wider sidewalks; active transportation facilities; and upgraded water mains, storm sewers, street lighting and traffic signals. This work will begin in the spring of 2023.

“We recognize that Cabana Road is a major artery within the city transportation system, and we are pleased to partner with the City of Windsor to relocate Enwin’s infrastructure to allow for this important project to reach completion,” said Reidel.

Work will soon be underway by Enwin to relocate their utility lines on this stretch of Cabana Road. This work must be complete before road construction can begin. During the relocation process, residents may experience momentary outages as Enwin switches power line sources.

The overall project is possible through City Council’s capital investment of $47 million for road reconstruction and upgrades in 2022, as well as a contribution from the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), including $939,915 from the Government of Canada and $783,184 from the Government of Ontario.