Preparations getting underway for Bright Lights Windsor

The City of Windsor is beginning preparations for Bright Lights 2021.

Adjustments will take place at Jackson Park starting Monday, as the city begins the initial phase of equipment installation.

The city will fence off the north end of the park along Tecumseh Road East and will close the service road north of the sunken garden.

However, access to all other paths and areas of the park will continue through the initial phase.

Installation and accompanying closures will occur in phases this year, in an attempt to maximize availability of the park for visitors while preparations take place.