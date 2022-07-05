Preparations to begin on affordable housing development in Bradford

Construction is anticipated to begin this summer on a low-rise affordable housing development in Bradford West Gwillimbury.

The four-storey building that will be located at the corner of Simcoe Road and Marshview Boulevard will have 50 units for eligible families and seniors, with cost-effectiveness and energy efficiency in mind.

The development will also include office space targeted at community and social service initiatives.

"The construction of this housing build will cause some change to the current landscape at the building site," a release by the County of Simcoe states. "Effective upon construction, the tennis courts will be removed, and the west end of Cericola Field will also be impacted."

The Town noted it is working with local sports leagues to mitigate disruptions during the outdoor sports season.

The affordable housing building is expected to welcome tenants in late 2023 to early 2024.

The project is part of the County's 10-year plan to combat homelessness and the affordable housing crisis.

"This new building will contribute toward the County's target of creating at least 2,685 new units between 2014-2024," the release added.