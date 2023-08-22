Preparations underway for new Amazon delivery station in Windsor
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
Site preparation for construction is currently underway on an Amazon last mile delivery station being built in Windsor.
Officials updated the size of the facility, saying it will now be 300-thousand square feet once completed and 300 people will be employed in the facility, which is being built at the former site of Chrysler's Pillette Road truck assembly plant
That doesn't include the delivery people.
Invest Windsor-Essex says there's going to be about 200 delivery vehicles.
Construction is expected to take a year and the delivery station should open 12 months from now.
