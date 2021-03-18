Alberta's advanced education minister wants post-secondary schools to prepare for a full return to in-person learning this fall.

Demetrious Nicolaides cites Alberta's promise to give all adults their first vaccine dose by the end of June as a reason why universities and colleges should make the transition from online to in-person learning.

"I encourage all post-secondary institutions, students and families to prepare for a full return to on-campus learning this September," Nicolaides said in a written release.

Post-secondary institutions switched to an online learning model shortly after the pandemic began last March.

“As we plan to transition back to in-person learning, the safety of students, staff and faculty will be our top priority," Nicolaides added. "We will be working closely with Alberta Health and our chief medical officer of health, Dr. Hinshaw, to ensure a safe return to campus in September 2021.”

CTV News Edmonton has reached out to the city's post-secondary schools for comments.

