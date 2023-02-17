Prepare for natural disasters, urges Vancouver volunteer group: 'We still have a lot of work to do'

Do you know what to do if an earthquake hits your neighbourhood?

A group of volunteers in Vancouver say not enough people are prepared.

The Dunbar Earthquake and Emergency Preparedness (DEEP)—a grassroots initiative that has been aiming to protect their own community and others for more than decade—is reminding the public to plan ahead for natural disasters.

DEEP has a sea container filled with essentials in case an earthquake strikes.

"We've got cones, we've got signs, tables, pop-up tents, generators for back-up power, first-aid supplies," said John William Halldorson, the group's chair.

"We've got search and rescue kits to send out teams of three into the neighbourhoods, and hand-held radios," he continued.

It took years for the group to fully stock supplies for their emergency response, which it says every community needs.

"Lessons are learned out of Christchurch and even down in San Francisco. The communities that were prepared together are the ones that came through. The resilience was quicker," Halldorson said.

He also said families should start putting together an emergency kit, if they haven't done so already.

"If you go camping, you're already halfway there anyway—as far as your family is prepared—because you have a tent, a sleeping bag, and usually a stove and a lantern," he said.

Halldorson stressed the importance of planning ahead, adding that people should visit the group's website on how to prepare for a natural disaster.

According to the federal government, about 5,000 earthquakes occur in Canada every year, and British Columbia is most at risk of facing a major one.

"It's a little bit panicky when you don't really know what to do next. You run around with your head cut off. It's not really helpful," said DEEP member Colin Butler Gray.

"We still have a lot of work to do," said Halldorson.

In a statement to CTV News, the City of Vancouver said it has made significant investments over the past decade to assess risk, upgrade infrastructure and develop emergency plans.