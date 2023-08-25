'Preparing for the worst, hoping for the best': Evacuation order issued in Hay River, N.W.T.

The Northwest Territories government turned its attention to the community of Hay River on Friday as a raging wildfire led to extreme fire behaviour in the region and forced the evacuation of all remaining people, except for firefighters, in the town.

“Extremely high” temperatures and “strong” southwest winds created a “blow-up event” that overwhelmed firefighting efforts at the north end of the fire, wildfire information officer Jessica Davey-Quantick said at a press conference Friday evening.

Davey-Quantick said there was a kilometres-wide flame front moving parallel to the highway towards Hay River. It was last reported to have been seven kilometres from the fire guard outside the town and 10 kilometres south of the highway on the west side of the Hay River.

Fire crews and aircraft were pulled back and repositioned to a safe area, Davey-Quantick noted, adding that firefighters were working to protect structures and were prepared to deal with “any encroachments” the fire may have on the town.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Shane Thompson called the evolving situation in Hay River “very serious” and said the territory would be monitoring it very closely.

“Unfortunately, we're continually reminded that wildfires should not be underestimated and the situation can change quickly,” he said.

“This is why I continue to urge all residents to stay away from communities that are under evacuation orders. These orders are never easily issued, so please respect them while they are in place.”

Roughly 150 residents, including essential workers, were still in the community of Hay River on Friday prior to the latest evacuation order, said emergency management organization information officer Jennifer Young.

There were three planes scheduled to transport people out of the community Friday evening, while some were planning to leave through other means, she noted.

Firefighters, who were the only ones expected to remain in the community, were doing everything they could to protect Hay River, including reducing heat and the likelihood of flare ups and patrolling for additional hotspots, Davey-Quantick said.

“There is a threat, but with wildfires, nothing is certain. It is possible the fire slips away from town, but we're not taking any chances,” she said.

“We're preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”

As of late Friday evening, the territorial government said the Hay River town centre, the most populated residential neighbourhoods in the town and structures in the West Channel had not been damaged. There was possible structure loss to the west of town close to Great Slave Lake, but officials said this needed to be confirmed in better visibility.

“The fire progressed a significant distance parallel to the highway on the east of the river. The fire is very close to town, but more precise distances will need to be confirmed tomorrow,” officials shared in a social media update. “Tomorrow, northerly winds expected - favourable for this fire as it will push it back on itself. This will provide a good opportunity to regroup, assess, and continue fighting these fires safely.”

Several other communities in the South Slave Region including Fort Smith, Fort Providence, Enterprise and Fort Resolution were also under “extreme” fire danger on Friday, the territorial government said in an update online Friday.

“Direct attacks continue in particular spots in Thebacha, Fort Smith and Fort Fitzgerald, with operations continuing through the night to protect those communities,” Davey-Quantick said.

NORTH SLAVE REGION

Meanwhile, a band of weather was moving across the North Slave region on Friday, resulting in increasingly strong winds and record high temperatures, officials said.

“It is unseasonably warm for this time of year. Very little precipitation is expected and significant fire activity happened today and is expected to continue going into the weekend,” Davey-Quantick added.

Although fires in the region remain largely in place, the wildfire information officer warned that the risk has not diminished.

“These fires are big and they're hot. We're doing everything we can to protect every community and the safety of all of us, including our firefighters,” Davey-Quantick said.

Officials said three structures have been lost to a fire burning in the North Slave region. That fire, in the Ingraham Trail area, is estimated to be about 501 square kilometres in size.

"This is extremely unfortunate, but a reality of the extraordinary wildfires we are facing this year," the Northwest Territories government said.

Across the territory 29,684 square kilometres have burned to date, a total that is sneaking up on the record set in 2014, when 34,000 square kilometres burned.

A COMMUNITY GETS TO RETURN

As of late Thursday evening, the residents of Jean Marie River, about 360 kilometres northwest of Hay River, were allowed to return.

The small community with a population of 63 people was evacuated due to a nearby wildfire earlier this month.

However, Davey-Quantick warned that crews were still working to mitigate the threat of a wildfire in the area on Friday.

“That fire also required direct attacks from air tankers and crews as weather was not on our side today — temperatures are high,” she said.

While the community is no longer under an evacuation order, it is still on evacuation alert.

“This means that residents should continue to be prepared to leave. Have your vehicles fuelled up and personal belongings ready," the territorial government said.

RESIDENTS DESPERATE TO RETURN

Friday marked one week since an evacuation order was issued in Yellowknife and officials warned once again that it’s still not safe to return to the capital city, as well as other communities under evacuation orders.

The community of 20,000 and the surrounding areas were told to evacuate last Friday before a wildfire about 1,741 square kilometres in size reached the outskirts of the city.

“It is so important that you do not return to evacuated communities. Now is not the time to take chances or find loopholes,” Davey-Quantick said.

“We know it's hard to be away, we're away, too. We understand the struggle, but from the people on the ground fighting these fires and working night and day to protect our homes, follow the evacuation orders.”

Over the past few days there have been reports of people trying to return to the territorial capital despite the evacuation order in place. In response, the RCMP have set up checkpoints along highways to the city and are turning people back.

The United Way of the Northwest Territories is urging Canadians to donate money, clothing and personal items to the evacuees while they wait to return.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE FOR EVACUEES, BUSINESSES

The Northwest Territories government also announced two new financial assistance programs on Friday.

One of the programs is an evacuation travel support program for anyone who had to leave their home by vehicle. There is now a one-time payment of $750 available for each vehicle that evacuated to a southern jurisdiction, or a one-time payment of $400 available for each vehicle evacuated within the Northwest Territories. Only one individual is required to apply for these payments per vehicle.

“This is meant to alleviate some of the associated hardship and burden of having to travel often very long distances by vehicle when under ordered evacuation,” Finance Minister Caroline Wawzonek said.

When evacuation orders are eventually lifted, evacuees who need to return to their home community by air will have charter flights available to them. Wawzonek said details about how to register for return flights are slated to be released next week.

The second new financial assistance program is for businesses that have been impacted by evacuation orders in the territory.

Wawzonek said contributions of up to $5,000 will be made available to help offset operational costs incurred by businesses that have been impacted by wildfires. Applications for costs incurred from May 2023 onward must be supported by receipts or equivalent proof.

“Many Northwest Territories businesses have been very seriously impacted by the wildfire, shutdowns and evacuations that have been affecting the Northwest Territories all summer. And in fact, very often it's the small and medium sized businesses who are so important to the fabric of our communities who are often impacted disproportionately,” Wawzonek said.

Additional information about the financial assistance programs can be viewed on the territorial government’s website.