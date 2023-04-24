Preparing to lace up for annual MS walk
Get ready to lace up your running shoes and get your steps in to help the MS Society of Canada.
May is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Fundraising runs will be held across the country, including in Simcoe County.
"The walk is really crucial because this money will help create a world free of MS, and it will help MS society invest in knowledge, invest in research, into creating a world free of MS," says Steven Mirtsos, a volunteer with the walk being planned in Simcoe County.
Barrie's 5-kilometre will kick off from the Southshore Community Centre on May 28 at 11 a.m. This year officials are hoping to raise $70,000 from the Barrie-based walk.
Mirtsos, who himself has MS, says while the funds are crucial to research for a cure, the walk is about more than just the money.
"It's people coming together to foster a community, especially in Barrie, to know that everyone's not alone, that everyone can come together and be very supportive for people who have MS and their family members who have MS," says Mirtsos.
If you would like to donate, you can click here.
-
Short-term pain, long-term gain: Major Deerfoot Trail improvements to impact driversInching along Deerfoot Trail during either the morning or evening commute can be a painstaking experience for drivers, but the province is hoping the latest round of improvements will ease some of that frustration.
-
Sunny weather before the rain rolls inA frost advisory remains in effect for Windsor-Essex. Environment Canada warns that frost is expected Thursday morning with temperatures falling to near or just below the freezing mark.
-
LCBO to scrap paper bags in all storesThe LCBO is phasing out paper bags at liquor store across Ontario.
-
What's behind the cost of milk, eggs and chicken in CanadaEarlier this year, a since-removed TikTok video of a Canadian farmer dumping milk while decrying supply-management rules received national media attention. It's not the first time the image a scene, of thousands of litres of fresh milk running down a drain, has come under scrutiny.
-
Cloudy weather in Ottawa ahead of rainy weekendIt's shaping up to be a rainy weekend in the capital region, but expect a mix of cloudy and sunny weather before that.
-
-
North Bay police say investigation underway on Lakeshore DriveNorth Bay police say there is a heavy presence of officers working on an active investigation on Lakeshore Drive near Riverbend Road.
-
Ford government to make transit announcement in TorontoRepresentatives from all three levels of government are expected to make a transit-related announcement in Toronto this morning.
-
Researchers have discovered new details on how specific proteins spur cancer growthA new study from McGill University is taking science one step closer to understanding how metastatic cancer spreads through the body, something researchers hope could lead to new treatments.