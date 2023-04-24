Preparing to lace up for annual MS walk

Get ready to lace up your running shoes and get your steps in to help the MS Society of Canada.

May is Multiple Sclerosis Awareness Month. Fundraising runs will be held across the country, including in Simcoe County.

"The walk is really crucial because this money will help create a world free of MS, and it will help MS society invest in knowledge, invest in research, into creating a world free of MS," says Steven Mirtsos, a volunteer with the walk being planned in Simcoe County.

Barrie's 5-kilometre will kick off from the Southshore Community Centre on May 28 at 11 a.m. This year officials are hoping to raise $70,000 from the Barrie-based walk.

Mirtsos, who himself has MS, says while the funds are crucial to research for a cure, the walk is about more than just the money.

"It's people coming together to foster a community, especially in Barrie, to know that everyone's not alone, that everyone can come together and be very supportive for people who have MS and their family members who have MS," says Mirtsos.

If you would like to donate, you can click here.