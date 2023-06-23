Preparing to light up the sky Monday evening
Weather permitting, the annual Ford Fireworks over the Detroit River are set to blast off at 9:55 p.m. Monday.
This year, the pyrotechnics theme will be “Splash into Summer.”
A number of venues have special viewing parties along Windsor’s Waterfront.
Bistro at the River still has some space left for its Windsor Riverfront Fireworks Party, while tickets for a family fun evening in support of the Fight Like Mason Foundation at the St. Clair Centre of the Arts are close to sold out.
However, organizers say the best seats are also along the riverside parks and people are invited to bring a lawn chair.
Authorities remind drivers some downtown streets will close to vehicle traffic starting at 6 p.m.
As an alternative, Transit Windsor has a free shuttle service to and from Devonshire Mall and the transit authority has deatails online.
Again the Windsor Bicycling Committee and Bike Windsor Essex offer free monitored bike parking at Charles Clark Square from 6 until 11 p.m.
If needed, a rain date is scheduled for the same time on Tuesday.
