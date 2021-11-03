Preschool-aged girl struck by vehicle in East Vancouver

Police are investigating after a young girl was struck by a vehicle in East Vancouver Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the preschool-aged child was crossing the street at Clark Drive and East 11th Avenue at around 10 a.m. when she was hit.

"Despite a pretty hard impact, the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries," Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email.

"She was taken to hospital and will likely be sore for a while."

The circumstances leading up to the crash are still being determined and police have not taken any enforcement action, Visintin added.

Authorities said the driver is co-operating with the investigation.