Preschool-aged girl struck by vehicle in East Vancouver
Staff
CTVNewsVancouver.ca
Police are investigating after a young girl was struck by a vehicle in East Vancouver Wednesday morning.
Authorities said the preschool-aged child was crossing the street at Clark Drive and East 11th Avenue at around 10 a.m. when she was hit.
"Despite a pretty hard impact, the child did not suffer life-threatening injuries," Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email.
"She was taken to hospital and will likely be sore for a while."
The circumstances leading up to the crash are still being determined and police have not taken any enforcement action, Visintin added.
Authorities said the driver is co-operating with the investigation.
-
Helicopter crashes near Nanoose Bay, B.C.Paramedics are at the scene of a helicopter crash near Nanoose Bay, Vancouver Island.
-
Trucking association wants more standardized training after logs impale school bus in BarrheadA trucking association says a log impaling an Alberta school bus is an example of the industry needing more standardized training so companies can be confident in their drivers.
-
Man accused of killing Saskatoon youth advocate to stand trialA man accused of killing a youth advocate and volunteer is preparing to stand trial.
-
'There is a public safety risk': Vancouver police say random home invasion left senior with life-threatening injuriesA violent and random home invasion has sent an 89-year-old to hospital with life-threatening injuries, Vancouver police said in a warning about safety to the public.
-
-
Manitoba school division to pay teacher more than $80K following injury involving studentA Manitoba teacher is being paid more than $80,000 by a Virden school division after she was injured following an incident with a student.
-
Hydrogen technology key to reaching net-zero emissions targets: U of C reportHydrogen will play a critical role in Canada's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, according to two reports from the University of Calgary released on Thursday.
-
Sask. man’s Emmy win for his writing in a Disney film a 'genuine shock'A Saskatchewan man has taken home an Emmy Award for his writing on the Disney film “Phineas and Ferb: Candace Against The Universe.”
-
Feds expected to announce plans to raise, re-lower flags for Remembrance DayThe federal government is expected to announce on Friday that it will raise, and re-lower Canadian flags on federal buildings and on the Peace Tower, for Remembrance Day. Government sources have confirmed to CTV News that the government intends to maintain the tradition of lowering the flags on federal buildings on Nov. 11.