Prescott, Ont. woman killed in head-on crash on Christmas Eve
A driver is facing impaired driving charges following a fatal Christmas Eve collision in Grenville County, south of Ottawa.
Ontario Provincial Police say a 71-year-old Prescott, Ont. woman died following the two-vehicle, head-on collision on County Road Two at Galop Canal. The collision occurred near Cardinal, Ont., in Edwardsburgh Township at approximately 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Police say the preliminary investigation shows a pick-up truck and a passenger vehicle collided head-on.
The woman died from her injuries in hospital. The driver of the second vehicle was treated in hospital for minor injuries.
On Sunday, the OPP said a 36-year-old from Edwardsburgh faces charges of "operating the conveyance" causing death under the Criminal Code of Canada and operation of a motor vehicle while impaired.
The accused will appear in court on Jan. 7.
The OPP Technical Collision Investigators continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
