Prescribed burn planned for wetland near Canard River Wednesday

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is planning a prescribed burn within the Collavino Wetland near the Canard River on Wednesday.

The burn is planned for about 17 hectares of Phragmites, which is a common weed and according to the Ontario government, “an invasive plant causing damage to Ontario’s biodiversity, wetlands and beaches.”

“Prescribed fire has been demonstrated to be an effective tool, when used at the appropriate time, to remove the above-ground dead standing biomass of monocultural stands of Phragmites, allowing for subsequent treatment (i.e., typically herbicide application) of the new growth later in the growing season,” a news release from ERCA says.

Herbicide application, water level manipulations as well as other management initiatives will also be completed in order to restore the wetland and help it become a healthier, diverse ecosystem, ERCA says.

The burn will take place sometime after 12 p.m. Wednesday within the dyked wetland impoundment near the mouth of the Canard River.

ERCA says the burn is being undertaken as part of a collaborative effort involving ERCA, Wildfire Specialists Inc. and Dover Agri-Serve Inc. All nearby landowners have been notified.