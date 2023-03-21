Prescribed burn taking place at Hillman Marsh
The Essex Region Conservation Authority is conducting a prescribed burn at Hillman Marsh.
ERCA says throughout history, fire has been nature’s method of revitalizing and maintaining tallgrass prairie ecosystems, keeping them open and free of shrubbery, allowing rare plants and animals to flourish.
“Periodic prescribed burns provide the same benefits but in a very controlled fashion,” according to ERCA’s website.
ERCA is planning to carry out a Low Complexity Prescribed Burn (LCPB) at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area (HMCA), on Tuesday, March 21.
The burn will be conducted on approximately 5 hectares (12 acres) of tallgrass prairie grassland at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, and will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control.
Ignition will begin sometime after 12:00 p.m. with the entire process taking approximately three hours. As with all professional prescribed burns in Ontario, safety will be the top priority in this project in order to protect both human and property values.
ERCA says due to the low complexity nature of this burn, their primary concern will be to minimize any inconvenience that may occur due to smoke. Neighbouring landowners have been advised.
-
'I feared for my life': Toronto man shot by police wants bodycam footage of incident releasedA Toronto man who was shot multiple times by a police officer while he was walking his dog last month says more could have been done to de-escalate the situation that almost left him dead.
-
'There’s cameras that are everywhere': Saskatoon child actor scores part on Alaska DailyA young actor from Saskatoon has earned an appearance on the drama television show Alaska Daily.
-
'He's a unicorn': Canucks star defenceman Hughes continues to grow his gameAt 23 years old, Vancouver Canucks star defenseman Quinn Hughes has smashed plenty of records, and he appears poised to continue elevating his game.
-
Lynx Air announces summer service between Toronto and Kelowna, Hamilton and VancouverBudget airline Lynx Air announced it's launching two new routes for the summer, one from Hamilton to Vancouver and one from Toronto to Kelowna, B.C.
-
NDP wants safer highwaysTemiskaming Cochrane MPP John Vanthof and Thunder Bay MPP Lise Vauegois are calling on the provincial government to strengthen transport truck driver regulations.
-
'He's helped me': Oilers' Bouchard blossoming since arrival of new partner EkholmGetting more power play time with some of the best hockey players on the planet has certainly helped but Evan Bouchard also credited a new teammate Wednesday for his recent resurgence.
-
Cornwall man facing charges following October hit-and-run collision, OPP saysOntario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was struck by the driver of a vehicle on County Road 2, just west of Ingleside, on Oct. 7.
-
An abundance of job options at Northern College career fairNorthern College said it hopes the Ontario government will consider funding its trade programs -- this after being left out of a $224 million funding announcement for skilled trade centres.
-
Alberta Real Estate Association reports Lethbridge home sales have seen a significant dropThe Alberta Real Estate Association has published its data from several cities across the province. And its report on Lethbridge shows home sales fell over the past year.