Prescribed burn taking place at Hillman Marsh

The Essex Region Conservation Authority is conducting a prescribed burn at Hillman Marsh.

ERCA says throughout history, fire has been nature’s method of revitalizing and maintaining tallgrass prairie ecosystems, keeping them open and free of shrubbery, allowing rare plants and animals to flourish.

“Periodic prescribed burns provide the same benefits but in a very controlled fashion,” according to ERCA’s website.

ERCA is planning to carry out a Low Complexity Prescribed Burn (LCPB) at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area (HMCA), on Tuesday, March 21.

The burn will be conducted on approximately 5 hectares (12 acres) of tallgrass prairie grassland at Hillman Marsh Conservation Area, and will be carried out by hand ignition by professional staff who are trained and certified in fire behaviour and control.

Ignition will begin sometime after 12:00 p.m. with the entire process taking approximately three hours. As with all professional prescribed burns in Ontario, safety will be the top priority in this project in order to protect both human and property values.

ERCA says due to the low complexity nature of this burn, their primary concern will be to minimize any inconvenience that may occur due to smoke. Neighbouring landowners have been advised.