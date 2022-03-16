Prescribed burns planned for Ojibway Prairie Complex
The city is warning residents in Windsor’s west end they may see some smoke this month as prescribed burns are planned for the Ojibway Prairie Complex.
In a news release issued Monday, the city says the burns are expected to be undertaken specifically in areas around Tallgrass Prairie Heritage Park and Black Oak Heritage Park.
“Continued burning is necessary to maintain a healthy and diverse ecosystem in the Ojibway Prairie area, which is the largest stand of tallgrass prairie still remaining in Ontario,” the city says.
The city says the areas will be closed off during the burns. It’s suggested for nearby neighbours to keep their windows closed while smoke is in the air.
Prescribed burns have been used as a safe management tool for Windsor’s Tallgrass Prairie and Oak Savannah ecosystems for 40 years, the city says.
