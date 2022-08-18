Prescribed wildfire in Banff National Park to close campground, trail

Parks Canada is set to spark a prescribed wildfire in a section of Banff National Park as part of an ongoing effort to restore habitat for wildlife and select trees.

The Alexandra Valley fire, expected to cover 1,571 hectares, will take place in an area west of the Icefields Parkway and east of the Alberta-B.C. boundary.

Flames, smoke, active fire crews and helicopter bucketing may be spotted in the region during the prescribed burn and are no cause for alarm, said officials in a news release,

The attempts to restore a natural fire cycle to the area began in 2020 and this year's effort could begin as early as Thursday if conditions, including forecasted weather, will permit the dispersal of smoke into the atmosphere.

During the fire, Parks Canada will close the following areas to the public:

Castleguard Meadows backcountry campsite;

Alexandra River Trail; and,

Coleman Flats day use area.

The restoration of the fire cycle to the valley is expected to enhance grizzly bear habitat and restore whitebark pine habitat.

As of Thursday, a fire ban remains in effect for Banff National Park. The prescribed fire falls outside the ban as is it will be conducted under the direction of fire specialists.