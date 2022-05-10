Prescription drug drop off day in Middlesex County
If you have old or unused prescription medications at home and you’re not sure how to get rid of them, Middlesex OPP will do it for you.
Coming up on Saturday, OPP will be hosting drop off locations at the Guardian Pharmacy in Glencoe, the I.D.A - McIntyre Pharmacy in Parkhill, the Komoka Pharmacy in Komoka and the Shoppers Drug Mart in Dorchester.
"Prescription Drug Drop off Day is a day designed to reduce access and availability of prescription medications to those who should not have them. This day provides an excellent opportunity for all residents to safely dispose of outdated or unused prescription medications within their homes," said - Steve Haight, acting detachment commander, Middlesex County OPP.
Residents are invited to attend any of the drop off locations between 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Police are also reminding residents that it is a criminal offence to offer or sell a prescribed medication to another person and that purchasing another person's prescribed drugs is also illegal.
