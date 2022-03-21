Presence of BA.2 COVID-19 subvariant increasing in Regina wastewater: U of R study

COVID-19 viral levels in Regina’s wastewater remain high, but have decreased slightly according to the latest data from the University of Regina.

In the most recent analysis, the presence of the BA.2 Omicron subvariant has also increased significantly, but Omicron (BA.1) remains the dominant strain.

Viral levels were the highest mid-December of 2020 and in April of 2021, coinciding with high infection rates in the city of Regina.

Wastewater analysis has been ongoing since August of 2020.

