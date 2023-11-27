President of northern Ont. med school is leaving

The head of the Northern Ontario School of Medicine is stepping down in June.

After five years at the helm, Dr. Sarita Verma, also the vice-chancellor, dean and CEO, “has declined the offer of reappointment with NOSM University,” the university said Monday.

Verma became the second dean and CEO of the med school in 2019, after Dr. Roger Strasser left the role. She was the first president when NOSM became a university after the insolvency at Laurentian University.

“Dr. Verma concludes her term in June 2024,” NOSM said in a statement.

“A search committee will be established by the NOSM University board of governors.”