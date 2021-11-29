President of union representing Winnipeg firefighters will not run for re-election

The president of the union that represents Winnipeg’s firefighters and firefighter-paramedics is not running for re-election.

Alex Forrest announced his decision at the recent general membership meeting of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg (UFFW) and released a letter to the public on Monday.

He said he is proud of the support he has had from his members, adding that he has the best members of any union in Canada.

“We have changed the course of history when it’s come to health and safety issues on occupational disease,” Forrest said in an interview with CTV News Winnipeg.

Forrest will stay on as the president of Manitoba Professional Firefighters Association and as the Canadian trustee of the International Association of Firefighters. He said it is time for him to focus on issues across Manitoba, Canada, and the international union, as well as helping other countries ensure they have the same Workers Compensation Board benefits as the firefighters in Winnipeg.

Forrest said there will be a transition period next year so he can help the new leadership in any way he can.

“I’ve been asked to assist different locals from around the world and I’m going to be moving on,” Forrest said.

“I will always be available to assist the firefighters of Winnipeg, but it’s time for me to take a greater role provincially, nationally and internationally in regards to firefighter health and safety issues around the world.”

In September, Forrest will retire from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service after 33 years as a captain.

The UFFW election will take place next spring, with the new president starting in April. There will be a four-month transition period.

- With files from CTV’s Jeff Keele.