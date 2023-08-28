PRESTO fare vending machine system restored after Toronto outage

Toronto transit riders can now use the PRESTO fare vending machines after a system-wide outage prevented people from purchasing cards or adding money onto existing passes.

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) reported the incident on Monday morning just before 6:20 a.m., ahead of rush hour.

They noted that the system was experiencing an outage that impacted some of the larger vending machines at select TTC stations.

Riders were encouraged to try and reload their PRESTO card using the smaller green machines or to tap the PRESTO terminals with their credit or debit cards to pay for their fare. Fare gates and readers were not impacted.

By 2:30 p.m., the TTC said “this situation has been resolved.”

It’s unclear what the cause of the outage was.

