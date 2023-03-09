'Pretendians': Sask. MP calling on provincial government to verify Indigenous status

A First Nations member of the Legislature is calling on the provincial government to verify the status of civil servants claiming to be Indigenous.

Betty Nippi-Albright believes many falsely claim to be Indigenous to gain advantage in the workplace. She calls them “pretendians” and said they need to be identified.

“This issue around pretendianism and pretendians is harming, creating a lot of harm for First Nations and Metis women who are legit,” she said during question period on Wednesday.

It follows the recent case of Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, whose claim of Cree heritage has come under scrutiny. The NDP MLA believes civil servants should provide proof that their self-declared status is accurate.

“It’s difficult enough as it is, as educated Indigenous women, for us to get a seat at the table, to have our voices heard and it even makes it harder when we have white women claiming to be Indigenous and receiving accolades and being recognized and being placed in positions to make decisions on behalf of Indigenous people,” Nippi-Albright sadi.

Nippi-Albright said it’s as simple as asking for a treaty card.

“A starting point would be a requirement for anyone that claims Indigenous identity that they sign an attestation form and be in agreement to say that, ‘Hey, we’re going to audit you guys,’” she said.

The government believes that seeking proof of First Nations or Métis status could be troublesome.

“I think part of the puzzle here is with human rights and what you can and can’t ask people, it’s something that we’re going to have to look into a little further if we move down that road,” said Lori Carr, minister responsible for the public service commission.

The government believed there is little advantage to declaring First Nations or Métis status within the civil service. Betty Nippi-Albright disagrees and feels those who made false claims should be terminated.