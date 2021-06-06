'Pretty close to a total loss': Meadow Lake community arena destroyed in blaze

Overnight a fire destroyed the Meadow Lake and District Arena, the city said in a statement posted to social media.

The arena had been a part of the city for 45 years and acted as a main hub for events and sports in the area, the city said.

According to Meadow Lake fire chief Neil Marsh, the volunteer fire department was called to the arena shortly after 1 a.m. Sunday and upon arrival firefighters found the building in flames. Marsh said the fire advanced quickly and spread to other parts of the building.

“We have everyone available,” Marsh said. “Pretty close to a total loss.”

Marsh said said the adjacent curling rink was not damaged in the fire, but the ice plant shared between the arena and the curling rink was damaged.

Crews battled the fire until 8 a.m. Sunday.

Marsh said the investigation into the blaze will happen this week, no cause has been determined. Marsh said the roof over the ice surface collapsed, while the lobby, dressing rooms and arena offices are heavily damaged but still standing.

“Our crew worked really hard and really well,” Marsh said. “Too bad the outcome wasn’t better, but we saved as much as we could.”

“Eventually we need to look to the future but today, let’s honour our good memories and grieve the loss of this part of our shared history,” the city said in a statement.