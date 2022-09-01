'Pretty great season': Tourism professor says visitor numbers are up following 2 years of low traffic

Following two years of COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, tourism operators said they were in need of a banner season this year in order to regain lost profits.

Although many small businesses continue to struggle, due to inflation, COVID-19, and staffing shortages, Maria Matthews -- a tourism and hospitality management professor at Mount Saint Vincent University in Halifax – says, overall, it's been a "pretty great season” for the majority of operators.

"There was huge pent-up demand coming into 2022, and we were hoping we would be somewhere in the 2019-2020 numbers, but of course, we didn't anticipate the flight interruptions, delays, cancellations, car rental shortages, and hotel availability due to that pent-up demand of people because of the cancellations of 2020 and 2021, and moving forward to 2022," she says.

Matthews says experts are seeing a shift in buying patterns, not only for the Atlantic region, but throughout the entire country.

"They're [travellers] having to book much earlier in order to avoid disappointment of being able to get the vacation that they want, particularly for this region," says Matthews. "Also, I think what changed dramatically is that tourists now are having to buy trip-cancellation insurance and trip-interruption insurance because of what we've seen with the airline disruptions and cancellations. But all-in-all, I think it's a good thing for the industry that these suppliers can see bookings on their books much earlier than they typically would have seen pre-pandemic times in 2019."

According to Matthews, even the types of visitors the Atlantic region is seeing is evolving.

"Typically, we would have seen a lot of Atlantic Canadian traffic, a lot of Canadian traffic, but we're seeing a much wider spread now split between the U.S., obviously Europe, with it being U.K. and Germany being the primary markets," she says. "But I think, typically, Atlantic Canadians and domestic Canadians are really supporting what we have out here, and out east for a vacation product."

Marketing for tourism has also expanded by governments, according to Matthews.

"We're also seeing an effort that really didn't happen before COVID. They're [governments] putting marketing dollars into domestic campaigns and advertising campaigns within Atlantic Canada as well, to try and make sure we're not putting all those marketing dollars into one part. We have to look at it as a whole and make sure that we understand that all of these markets are critically important for this region," says Matthews.

Matthews also points out it isn’t only the summer months that matter for the Atlantic region.

“Tour operators, in order to be sustainable, cannot survive on 16 weeks of the year, so the early season and the late season into October is very critical,” she says.