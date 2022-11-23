'Pretty surreal': Saskatoon catching World Cup fever

Canada kicked off the 2022 World Cup with a loss against Belgium, but the game brought people together in Canada.

Sports on Tap was nearly filled 45 minutes before kickoff. One spectator enjoying watching Canada play in the World Cup, which hasn’t happened in 36 years.

“It’s been a long time. It’s awesome and the fact that they have an exciting team is great too.”

Scott Myrah took the day off work for the game.

“It’s the best living in a hockey community, you see Canada play 4-5 times a year in major tournaments. You never see Canada play in a World Cup. Seeing them play is pretty surreal.”

The excitement wasn’t just contained at bars and restaurants as a Grade 6 class Chief Whitecap School watched the game on a projector.

“This is really exciting. After 36 years they get to play in a World Cup,” said student Garrett Timm.

“It's really good to see them trying to win it,” said Nicholas Hutton.

“We've done so much stuff lately, just been chaotic getting jobs done. It's kind of nice we can settle down, take a break and let it all out,” said Camden Shepherd.

Saskatoon Fan in Qatar

While people in Saskatoon are enjoying watching the game on TV, Saskatoon resident Lee Kormish is making the most of the team's first World Cup bid in 36 – attending the games in Qatar.

“It’s surreal. It’s an amazing feeling. I don’t even know what to expect. It’s going to be emotional I can tell you that,” said Kormish.

Kormish is Canada’s World Cup Fan Leader and has been following Team Canada for 27 years. Over the years he has attended 68 World Cup matches.

“Definitely as a soccer the number one experience will be tonight.”