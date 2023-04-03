'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island woman competes in WWE's largest event

A woman from Saanich was on the bill for the largest wrestling event ever.

On Sunday, 31-year-old Chelsea Green competed in Wrestlemania 2023.

Green and teammate Sonya Deville faced off against other big names, including Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler.

It was a long and passionate journey for Green to make it to the top of the professional wrestling world.

For nearly a decade, she wrestled in independent circuits around the globe. She's been kicked in the face and even had to get an ear reattached.

"It's pretty surreal," she told CTV News on Friday. "It has been nine years since I stepped in the ring and now I'm going to Wrestelmania."

Green's grandmother, Daphne, was a little concerned about her granddaughter's choice of work.

"I must admit I was a little bit shocked," she said.

But now she's grown to love the sport, though it can still be nerve-wracking to see Green tumble around the ring.

"I always wonder if she's OK, but of course she's OK."

Green describes her wrestling persona as a "typical Karen" and a nightmare for opponents to deal with.

It's a trait passed on from somewhere.

"I think if you asked my mom she'd say it's from her," she said.

Her mom, Sally, was quick to interject, saying "that's her father's side of the family."

While Green's first Wrestlemania debut was on Sunday, she's always been a household name for her family, and the WWE's newest superstar's biggest fan is her gran.

