Preview of major artworks starts Saturday at Heffel gallery
A Calgary art dealer is offering a sneak preview of a number of museum-quality masterpieces.
Heffel Fine Art Auction House is displaying works by artists such as Emily Carr, Jack Bush, Doris McCarthy and members of the Group of Seven at its new gallery in northeast Calgary starting Saturday.
The preview features two works by painter Jack Bush – Burgundy and Green Over Blue, both of which are estimated to go for between $300,000 and $500,000 apiece.
The artworks will all be part of Heffel's upcoming live auction.
The Calgary preview is free and open to the public, at Heffel Gallery, 220 Manning Road N.E., Unit 1080 from Saturday through Tuesday, Oct. 3.
The auction is scheduled for November 23 in Toronto and will be broadcast live through Heffel's Digital Saleroom.
