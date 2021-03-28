Previous shelter outbreaks in Sudbury expanded to more facilities

Health officials in Sudbury are expanding an outbreak declared at some shelters in the city to additionally connected locations.

According to Public Health Sudbury & Districts, the Samaritan Centre Resource Program and the Homelessness Network Day Centre are now considered a part of an outbreak originally declared on March 16. The original declaration focussed on the Salvation Army Cedar Place shelter and the YMCA Warming Centre.

Along with the outbreak, PHSD is warning of a potential high-risk exposure to COVID-19 to anyone who visited the Samaritan Centre Resource Program, the YMCA or the Homelessness Network Day Centre between March 23 and March 27.

Those who are impacted are being asked to closely monitor their symptoms and isolate immediately if any should develop. They are also advised to seek testing for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

"Public Health is working with the service operators to determine if individuals can be contacted directly," read a news release. "However, public health might not have information to contact everyone who may have been exposed. The protection of our most vulnerable populations and health care system is of the utmost importance."

Officials with the local health unit are also working to provide asymptomatic testing to all clients of the agencies impacted.

For more information on COVID-19 you can click here or you can contact PHSD at 705-522-9200.