Previously reported missing man has been located

Windsor Police Service Headquarters in Windsor, Ont., on Wednesday, May 2, 2022. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

Windsor Police service is thanking the public after a previously repoted missing man has been found.

According to police, the 57-year-old Windsor man was reported missing Tuesday afternoon and police and his family were concerned for his well-being.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, police shared that the man was located.

