Previously wanted man arrested Monday morning by London police

A man wanted for his alleged connection to a shooting incident in downtown London, Ont. late last month has been arrested, London police announced on Monday.

Earlier this month charges were laid against two men for their alleged role in a shooting incident in central London. One suspect was arrested and charged, while the second suspect remained outstanding.

According to police, at approximately 8 p.m. on May 31, officers responded to two separate 9-1-1 calls in relation to the reports of what was believed to have been the sound of a gunshot in the area of Albert and Talbot streets.

Police located evidence that a firearm had been discharged.

No injuries or property damage were reported.

Officers obtained video surveillance and were able to positively identify the two suspects.

Police later searched a residence and located a sawed-off shotgun, ammunition and a silencer.

One suspect, a 22-year-old man from London was arrested and charged with possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm, and careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition.

On June 2, police had issued an appeal to the public in locating a second suspect, a 27-year-old man also of London. Police had charged him by way of warrant of arrest with possession of a firearm other than restricted or prohibited firearm, careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition, and possession of a firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

On Monday, London police announced that the outstanding 27-year-old suspect had been arrested and is expected to appear in a London court.