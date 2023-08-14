Previously wanted man facing charges after barricading himself inside residence

A London man who’s been on the lam for nearly a year is facing additional charges after he allegedly barricaded himself inside an east London home over the weekend.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 12, police responded to a residence located in the area of William Street and Hamilton Road after a man had damaged property.

Upon police arrival, the man had barricaded himself inside and exited onto the roof of the home.

While negotiations with the man took place, additional officers attended the scene, along with fire crews and paramedics.

Over the course of the investigation, police learned that the suspect male was wanted on outstanding warrants dating back to an incident in September of 2022 in which he allegedly damaged a police cruiser with his own vehicle. Police later located drugs and a loaded handgun inside his vehicle.

The suspect however fled the scene, and police had requested the public’s help in locating him.

At 1:25 a.m. the man was removed from the roof of the home with assistance of a police negotiator and London fire crews.

He was subsequently transported to hospital by paramedics as a precaution.

Police said a search of the suspect yielded suspected fentanyl.

As a result of the investigation, a 39-year-old man from London has been charged with the following offences:

Mischief under $5,000

Two (2) counts of possession of a schedule I substance

The accused is expected to re-appear in London court on Monday in relation to the charges.