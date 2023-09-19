Price at the pumps dropping Wednesday

You may want to hold off on filling up the gas tank today. The price at the pumps in Ottawa is set to drop tomorrow.

Canadians for Affordable Energy President Dan McTeague says gas prices will drop 8 cents Wednesday to 162.9 cents per litre on average.

That will be the lowest price in the capital since July 19, McTeague says.

The drop is due to the switch to winter gasoline blends, which are cheaper to produce than the summer blends.

McTeague says prices will drop another 2 cents per litre on Thursday.

Gas prices in Ottawa hit a 2023 high of 172.9 cents per litre in August.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.