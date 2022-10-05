Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping
Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
City inspecting downtown Regina parkade after structural concerns raisedThe City of Regina is looking into a complaint about structural concerns at a downtown parking garage.
The new look for the barriers at Portage and MainThe barricades at Portage and Main are getting a makeover.
Ross Sheppard students shatter 46-year-old running recordA group of students is celebrating after breaking an athletic record that’s been in place in Edmonton for nearly half a century.
Colour in a colourless world: A celebrated artist and Vietnam veteran displays his pandemic project in the Gatineau HillsAl Skaw’s "Unreliable Narrative" exhibition is open from Tuesday to Saturday at the MacLaren House Art Gallery located at 72 Mill Rd. in Wakefield.
Power to remain out until next Friday for some on P.E.I.Some on Prince Edward Island will be without power for another week, meaning some islanders will have been without electricity for three-quarters of a month.
'It’s a needle in a haystack’: Parents of missing Kitchener woman join search efforts in B.C.The parents of Jaqueline McDermott have flown out to B.C. to join in the search for their missing 22-year-old daughter from Kitchener.
Motorcyclist faces impaired charges after collision on Highway 12 in MidlandA motorcyclist faces impaired driving charges following a collision with a car on Highway 12 in Midland.
Machete attack suspect 'immediately' disappeared after getting bail, Vancouver police sayA suspect in a disturbing machete attack in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside disappeared "immediately" after being granted bail, according to police.
50th edition of rivalry between Melville and Yorkton SJHL teams kicks off FridayThe Battle of Highway 10 is back in action Friday, officially kicking off the 50th season of the two clubs locking horns in the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL) in Melville.