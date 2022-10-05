iHeartRadio

Price at the pumps hold no surprise this morning, with national averaging slipping


Drivers across Canada were bracing for a big bump in the price at the pumps today, with whispers of a 10-cent hike. But according to the CAA's gas price tracker, as of 4 a.m., the national average price of gas slipped from $1.64 per litre to $1.61.
