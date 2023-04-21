Price of gas decreases in all three Maritime provinces
The price of gas and diesel went down overnight in all three Maritimes provinces.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by seven cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 161.2 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 163.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went down by 6.5 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 146.9 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 148.9 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 5.7 cents.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 169.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island decreased 6.9 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 167.7.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 5.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 171.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased 4.1 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 168.4 cents per litre.
-
The Windsor Express to celebrate 10 year anniversary with free game for fansCelebrating their 10th anniversary – the Windsor Express will have a free game for fans Friday, April 28 at the WFCU Centre.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life supportA man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
New lease on life for old mill property in Sturgeon FallsThe old paper mill property in Sturgeon Falls will see redevelopment in the next few years. The property has sat empty for more than 20 years and officials in West Nipissing say the land has a lot of potential.
-
Two northerners enjoying fast food fameTwo people from our region are getting involved with some big-name fast food chains.
-
Vancouver 'Papapalooza' dates and locations announced: How to sign up for a free cervical cancer screeningA free preventative health initiative is coming to Vancouver next month, and anyone with a cervix is invited to take part.
-
You'll soon need to book a day pass to access these B.C. provincial parksAnyone looking to get the perfect shot of Joffre Lakes for their Instagram this spring has only two weeks left to make an unscheduled visit to the popular provincial park.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
-
Retaliation against photo radar boxes isn’t slowing finesA year after the automated cameras began ticketing speeders, the devices are showing signs of retaliation and abuse.
-
Senior killed in hit-and-run: RCMPManitoba RCMP is asking for the public’s help following a hit and run that killed a 75-year-old man Thursday night.