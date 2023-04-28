Price of gas decreases in the Maritimes
The price of gas and diesel went down again this week in all three Maritimes provinces.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 6.3 per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 154.9 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 156.8 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went down by 6.3 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 140.6 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 142.5 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline decreased by 4.6 cents.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 164.5 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island decreased 5.8 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 161.9.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline decrease 5.4 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 166.1 cents per litre.
Diesel prices decreased 5.2 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 163.2 cents per litre.
-
Barrie shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous on the loosePolice charged three individuals with attempted murder and are on the hunt for a fourth suspect considered armed and dangerous in connection with a shooting in Barrie.
-
Imperial Oil reports Q1 profit up from year ago, raises quarterly dividendImperial Oil Ltd. is raising its quarterly dividend as it reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier.
-
'Cory's Lil' Anglers' shares love of fishing in friend's memoryThey’re a group of anglers who have loved fishing since they were young. Now, they’re passing that passion on to Nova Scotia kids in memory of a good fishing buddy.
-
WECHU updates COVID-19 masking and screening policiesThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has modified their masking and symptom screening policies.
-
Three-day antique and vintage show coming to St. Jacobs Market“This might be your grandma’s stuff, but this ain’t your grandma’s antique show,” organizers of a new event at St. Jacobs Market promise.
-
Calgary council moves closer to adding restrictions on anti-abortion flyers sent to homesAn amendment to a bylaw could see more rules placed on groups that mail out flyers containing images of fetuses to Calgary homes.
-
Man dead after stabbing in Port AlberniA 59-year-old man is dead after he was stabbed in what police are calling an isolated incident in Port Alberni.
-
Relatives of people with serious mental illness often bear brunt of stigma: studyThose who experience serious mental health issues often face stigma from society, but a new study has found that their close family members also bear the brunt of that stigma.
-
A pizza and a set of teeth: Here are some of the stranger items left behind in Uber vehiclesUber has revealed the most common items that Canadian riders left behind in Uber vehicles in 2023.