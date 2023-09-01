Price of gas, diesel increases in the Maritimes ahead of the long weekend
The price of gas and diesel increased overnight in the Maritimes ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.3 cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 184.4 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.4 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went up by 2.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 201.0 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 202.9 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.7 cents.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.2 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island increased by 1.1 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 204.0 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 187.4 cents per litre.
Diesel prices increased by 2.7 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 205.9 cents per litre.
-
COVID-19 is still circulating in Ottawa, top doctor warnsOttawa's top doctor is reminding residents that COVID-19 is still present in the community ahead of back-to-school and work, and is urging people to stay home when sick and consider wearing a mask to help reduce the spread this fall.
-
Sudbury hosts 14th annual Ribfest this weekendAn annual Labour Day weekend tradition kicked-off Friday in Greater Sudbury with the 14th edition of Ribfest.
-
Downtown Timmins welcomes opening of African Foods MarketDowntown Timmins laid out the welcome mat to the owner of the first African foods store on Third Avenue Friday.
-
Four-year-old struck by vehicle in northeast CalgaryA toddler was struck by a vehicle in northeast Calgary on Friday night.
-
More than 3,600 N.W.T. residents have registered in Calgary; city continues to provide supportThe City of Calgary says Northwest Territories evacuees continue to arrive in our city.
-
Hockey season is upon us, Soo Greyhounds finish their training campSoo Greyhounds players gathered for the final day of camp Friday, ahead of the annual Red & White Luke Williams Memorial Game.
-
Grande Prairie man dies following mid-August assaultA Grande Prairie man is dead almost three weeks after he was assaulted with a weapon, RCMP say.
-
Body of missing 17-year-old recovered from Buffalo LakeA teenage boy feared drowned in Buffalo Lake has been found dead.
-
Richmond crash leaves motorcyclist seriously injuredA motorcycle rider has been taken to hospital with "significant injuries" after a crash in Richmond Friday afternoon, according to police.