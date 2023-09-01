Price of gas, diesel increases in the Maritimes ahead of the long weekend

The price of gas and diesel increased overnight in the Maritimes ahead of the Labour Day long weekend.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.3 cents per litre. The new minimum price in the Halifax-area is 184.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.4 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went up by 2.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 201.0 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 202.9 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 1.7 cents.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 186.2 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island increased by 1.1 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 204.0 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 1.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 187.4 cents per litre.

Diesel prices increased by 2.7 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 205.9 cents per litre.