Price of gas increases in all three Maritime provinces

The price of gas went up overnight in all three Maritimes provinces while the cost of diesel went down in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Heading into Nova Scotia's March break, many are questioning the increase at the pumps.

“I think just before March break it’s a money grab. We’re already having a lot of expenses increase,” says Consuelo Panzarasa.

“Parents whose kids are going to school and want to go on a trip, it’s hard,” says Michael McDonald.

April Hodgson say she is reluctant to pay these prices, but knows she doesn’t have much of a choice.

“What are we going to do about it? It’s not great. It’s not ideal obviously, but you know gas is gas and I bought a big vehicle so that’s what I signed up for I guess,” says Hodgson.

Hodgson says she is expecting family to visit, meaning more driving and with rising gas prices, the need to budget for gas. Others will be staying closer to home.

“We decided to do a staycation because it’s easier financially to do that. So we’re going to do these locally and act like we’re tourist,” says Panzarasa.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by seven cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 156.3 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 158.2 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 2.1 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 170.6 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 172.5 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.8 cents.

Motorists are paying a minimum price of 166.9 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island decreased by 5.7 cents, bringing the new minimum price to 194.6 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 6.1 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 165.8 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also increased by 0.3 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 193.6 cents per litre.



