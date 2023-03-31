Price of gas increases in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick

The price of gas increased overnight in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, while gas prices in Prince Edward Island did not change.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.5 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 154.4 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 156.4 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by one cent overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 163.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 165.1 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline did not change Friday morning.

Motorists are still paying a minimum price of 161.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island also did not change; the minimum price remains 188.8 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 4.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 164.0 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also increased 0.4 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 187.9 cents per litre.