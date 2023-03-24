Price of gas increases in the Maritimes, diesel down
The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritimes provinces, while the price of diesel decreased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
NOVA SCOTIA
In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.3 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 148.9 cents per litre.
In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 150.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.
Diesel prices went down by 1.4 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 164.1 cents per litre.
The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 166.1 cents per litre.
PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND
On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.7 cents Friday morning.
Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 161.3 cents per litre.
Diesel prices on the island did not change; the minimum price remains 188.8 cents per litre.
NEW BRUNSWICK
New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 0.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 159.3 cents per litre.
Diesel prices also decreased by 1.6 cents.
The new maximum price for diesel is now 187.5 cents per litre.
-
Mysterious cars emerge from massive Regina snow pileTwo cars that have become a curiosity in Regina's north end are slowly emerging from a massive pile of snow as the spring thaw starts in the Prairies.
-
Windsor police officer to learn his fate on a charge of discreditable conductA Windsor police officer is expected to learn his fate Friday on a charge of discreditable conduct.
-
Woman injured in west Saint John shooting, three suspects arrestedPolice say a woman is in hospital following a shooting in west Saint John, N.B., early Friday morning and three suspects have been arrested.
-
Sudbury police charge OPP sergeant with criminal harassmentCTV News has learned an Ontario Provincial Police sergeant with 22 years of service has been charged in Sudbury with criminal harassment.
-
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient B.C. landslides, at cost of about $1BA series of ancient landslides have been “reawakened” in British Columbia's Cariboo region, costing hundreds of millions in federal disaster assistance funds and prompting warnings that logging is connected to the problem.
-
Toronto transit was just ranked the 3rd most expensive in the world — and fares are about to go upWith fares set to increase in a matter of days, a new report has found that Torontonians are already paying more than residents in most other cities for transit when compared to average incomes.
-
Unwelcome spotlight falls on NHL team Pride night eventsPride nights, held annually for several years by National Hockey League teams to show support for the LGBTQ2S+ community, are in the spotlight following several high-profile incidents this season.
-
-
Brandon police make arrests in three separate assaultsThe Brandon Police Service has made arrests in three separate and unrelated assaults in the city.