Price of gas increases in the Maritimes, diesel down

The price of gas increased overnight in all three Maritimes provinces, while the price of diesel decreased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.

NOVA SCOTIA

In Nova Scotia, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 2.3 cents per litre. The new minimum price in Zone 1, which includes Halifax, is 148.9 cents per litre.

In Cape Breton, motorists are now paying a minimum price of 150.9 cents per litre for regular self-serve gasoline.

Diesel prices went down by 1.4 cents overnight, bringing the new minimum price to 164.1 cents per litre.

The minimum price for diesel in Cape Breton is now 166.1 cents per litre.

PRINCE EDWARD ISLAND

On Prince Edward Island, the price of regular self-serve gasoline increased by 5.7 cents Friday morning.

Motorists are now paying a minimum price of 161.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices on the island did not change; the minimum price remains 188.8 cents per litre.

NEW BRUNSWICK

New Brunswick motorists saw the price of regular self-serve gasoline increase by 0.7 cents overnight, bringing the new maximum price to 159.3 cents per litre.

Diesel prices also decreased by 1.6 cents.

The new maximum price for diesel is now 187.5 cents per litre.