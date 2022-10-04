Prices at the pump continue to rise in Sask.

Saskatchewan residents may have noticed a peak in gas prices over the past week.

Dan McTeague, president of Canada for Affordable Energy said that’s a common trend across the country right now.

“We’re going to move from where we were a few weeks ago $1.40’s to $1.50’s now to the $1.70’s and likely to move up another 5 to 10 cents a litre over the next several days here in Regina and pretty much across the province,” he said.

McTeague said this trend in the prairies is a direct correlation to what is happening in Midwestern America, with two Chicago spot market refineries having issues over the past couple weeks.

“[This] has a direct baring on the price we pay here in the prairies. Gas prices in the United States and wholesale prices moved up approximately a dollar a gallon, good for about a 37 cent a litre increase, which explains why we’re probably marching to a $1.90 to $1.95 a litre.”

The prices seen in parts of British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Northwestern Ontario up to Thunder Bay are all impacted by the midwest, while places like southern Ontario, Quebec and the Maritimes are impacted by the eastern United States.

Vancouver has it worse though, setting a record high this past weekend of $2.41.9 cents a litre.

The lower mainland and Vancouver Island are influenced by the Pacific Northwest United States where there are shortages, refineries are running into issues, and on top of that, Vancouver has extraordinarily high taxes on fuel.

However, while Alberta currently sits with the lowest prices in the country, McTeague had a warning for the province.

“Alberta is going to have to be careful because they are going to get a significant shock as it is costing most gas stations there $1.66 to buy their fuel. In Edmonton and Calgary, it’s pretty clear $1.56 means they may be in for a 20 cent a litre shock.”

McTeague added that these prices are going to be staying around a while, predicting Wednesday’s increases will be felt at the pumps.

His website, Gas Wizard, reports daily predictions of gas prices throughout the country.

However, some gas stations in Regina are going above and beyond his predictions.

Residents lined up at the discount gas station on Saskatchewan Drive early afternoon on Tuesday, because some Shell locations across the city posted signs of $1.85 a litre.

“I saw that, that’s why I’m here,” Barry Ferguson told CTV News.

The discount station itself saw a jump, though not quite to the same extent.

“It’s crazy because it was $1.58 here this morning and now it's $1.68,” said Ron Sonan.

“It is cheaper than going to a regular service station,” added Ferguson.

Though residents lined up at the pump, those who spoke to CTV said there’s not much that can be done at this time, but that they don’t see a need to take the same approach as Ontario or Alberta with gas tax cuts.

“Well I’m not really sure how much that’s going to help, it’s just a temporary thing anyway. I know they are having troubles with the refineries,” said Albert Biro.

More than the refineries, McTeague stressed that inflation continues to strain the pockets of Canadians, especially since gas is bought in US dollars.

“Because we are no longer the petro dollar, doesn’t matter if you’re in Saskatchewan, or Ontario or Newfoundland, you’re paying an extra 40 cents a litre because the Canadian dollar no longer protects consumers quite the way it used to.”