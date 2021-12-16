Prices at this Ottawa liquidation store change every day, with everything $1 one day of the week

If you’re looking for a bargain, or just enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, there’s a liquidation store in Ottawa where the prices change every day of the week and on Wednesdays, everything is a dollar.

Shannon Blanchard travelled from the Cornwall area, searching for a bargain.

“We just heard about it recently, and wanted to see what buys there were.”

She’s looking through bins at the store, called Quick Pick. It's located at 2444 Wildwood Ave., near Bank and Heron.

“I found this nice decoration for Christmas,” Blanchard says.

“This place is basically a liquidation store. Everything here is Amazon returns and overstock,” manager Nidaa Yassin tells CTV News Ottawa.

The stock can be different at any time.

“Basically, everything is possible; appliances, electronics, phones, laptop covers, anything - clothes, kitchen appliances, home decor, everything on Amazon, everything we have on these giant online retailers,” Yassin says.

The price? On Wednesdays, everything at the store is $1 but that changes depending on what day you shop.

“Every day we have a price, and it gets lower every day,” says Yassin.

Here’s how it works: The store is closed on Thursdays, when Yassin says they restock; when they open on Friday, everything in the store costs $25 dollars — prices then drop on Saturday to $20, Sunday to $15, Monday at $10, Tuesday at $5, with the final bargains for $1 dollar on Wednesdays.

“Fridays are the best times to come, because everything then is valuable and more pricey; like, appliances, electronics, and everything in between,” says Yassin.

There is stock on a regular basis, she says. “During the week, every two to three hours, we add more products to the bins, so that it’s not just the leftovers of what we have on Friday.”

Customers CTV News Ottawa spoke with on Wednesday were purchasing items like computer cases, screen protectors for phones, Christmas decor, and small clothing items.

“I think it’s pretty cool,” says M.J. Math, who is shopping on a Wednesday. “I’ve seen a bunch of these types of stores in Toronto, but it’s really cool that they opened in Ottawa.”